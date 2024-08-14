Hezbollah fired 7,500 rockets, 200 drones at Occupied Lands

Lebanon's Hezbollah has fired more than 7,500 rockets and 200 drones at the occupied territories since October 8 last year, as a result of which 43 Zionists, including 19 soldiers, were killed and 271 others were injured, a Zionist newspaper reported.

Frequent fires in the occupied territories are another damage caused by Hezbollah's attacks against the Zionists. Since October last year, the firefighters in the occupied territories have contained more than 790 fires caused by the rocket and drone attacks of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

