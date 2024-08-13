Hezbollah conducts fresh attacks on two Israeli base

Lebanon's Hezbollah targeted two other bases of the Zionist regime's military in the northern borders of occupied Palestine to support the Palestinian nation and Resistance against Israeli crimes.

In its first operation, Hezbollah targeted the spying equipment of the Zionist enemy at the Miskaf Aam base which caused serious damage.

In the second operation, Hezbollah targeted the Al-Mitat base with a missile attack and inflicted confirmed casualties.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

SD/6194582