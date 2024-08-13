Ghalibaf urges UNSC to take action against Israeli crimes

The UN Security Council is obliged to take serious and immediate action to stop the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza which is being carried out with the direct and all-out support of the United States and some Western countries, he emphasized.

In a letter sent to the speakers of the world's parliaments, Ghalibaf stressed that the UN Security Council has a duty to take immediate action to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

"Now 10 months have passed since the outbreak of war in Gaza Strip and continuation of massive crimes and intentional targeting of innocent Palestinian citizens shows the lack of political will of the occupying regime of Israel to end the devastating war and continuation of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza," the speaker's message read.

"The savage and horrific crime of the Zionist regime in an intentional attack on al-Tabeen School and martyring more than a hundred people and wounding of dozens of innocent Palestinian civilians shows the evil resolve of this criminal regime to continue the war with the aim of ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip," his message further read.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the international community to take the necessary measures to stop such clear cases of aggression and repetitive violations of the sovereignty of countries.

