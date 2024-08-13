Another Hezbollah combatant martyred in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah in a statement announced that 'Ibrahim Jamil Al-Ashi' embraced martyrdom all the way to Al-Quds.

The statement came after local news sources reported that explosions were heard in Nahariya in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Since the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation was launched by the Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement has carried out daily operations against the targets of the Zionist regime inside the Palestinian lands.

In this regard, the Zionist media have repeatedly admitted that Hezbollah still has the upper hand in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories and that the Zionist army is trapped in that area.

