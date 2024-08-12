  1. World
Aug 12, 2024, 9:46 AM

At least 30 killed in armed attack in Nigeria

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – A recent armed attack in Nigeria’s Benue State killed at least 30 people, according to an official.

Matthew Aboh, the commissioner for information in Benue State, reported that the attack occurred in the village of Ayati on Friday night when armed assailants opened fire on residents.

Aboh confirmed that at least 30 victims were killed and many were injured.

Some reports suggest the death toll could be as high as 50, according to a report published by Anadolu Agency.

Benue State has seen intermittent armed violence, with a similar attack last month resulting in 25 deaths.

Nigeria has been plagued by violence from armed groups and terror organizations.

Despite the death penalty for kidnapping, such crimes are common, with attackers targeting villages, schools, and travelers, primarily in the northern regions.

    Latest News