Jul 10, 2024, 10:36 PM

Gunmen kill 10 in central Nigeria attack

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – At least 10 people were killed in an attack by suspected gunmen who invaded a local community in Nigeria's south-central state of Benue late Tuesday, a local government official said Wednesday.

Phillip Ebenyakwu, head of the Agatu local government area of Benue, told the media that the gunmen further wreaked havoc by razing several houses in the Olegumachi community of the Agatu local government area of the state Tuesday night.

The gunmen were armed with sophisticated weapons, looting the houses of locals, and carting away foodstuff and livestock, while setting ablaze at least seven other houses, Ebenyakwu said.

The incident was reported to local police early Wednesday, he added.

