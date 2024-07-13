  1. World
Jul 13, 2024

School collapse in northern Nigeria leaves 22 students dead

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – A two-story school collapsed during morning classes Friday in north-central Nigeria, killing 22 students and sending rescuers on a frantic search for more than 100 people trapped in the rubble, authorities said.

The Saints Academy college in Plateau state’s Busa Buji community collapsed shortly after students, many of whom were 15 years old or younger, arrived for classes.

A total of 154 students were initially trapped in the rubble, but Plateau police spokesperson Alfred Alabo later said 132 of them had been rescued and were being treated for injuries in various hospitals, according to AP.

He said 22 students died. An earlier report by local media had said at least 12 people were killed.

