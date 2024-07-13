School collapse in northern Nigeria leaves 22 students dead

The Saints Academy college in Plateau state’s Busa Buji community collapsed shortly after students, many of whom were 15 years old or younger, arrived for classes.

A total of 154 students were initially trapped in the rubble, but Plateau police spokesperson Alfred Alabo later said 132 of them had been rescued and were being treated for injuries in various hospitals, according to AP.

He said 22 students died. An earlier report by local media had said at least 12 people were killed.

