Smirnov said that the incident occurred when a missile intercepted by Russian defense systems fell onto a residential building, triggering a fire.

Initial reports indicated that the building's structural integrity remains intact. To date, 15 people have been rescued, Xinhua reported.

On Saturday, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian KS-701 Tunets high-speed boat in the Black Sea near the coast of Crimea.

It claimed that the Ukrainian forces hit 18 Russian vessels with Magura V5 and destroyed nine of them during the conflict.

