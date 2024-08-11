Russian fighter jets attack Ukraine positions in Kursk

The Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced the safe return of the country's fighter jets to their bases after this successful mission.

Russia has been facing Ukrainian attacks at borders for some time.

According to the report, the Ukrainian forces attacked the "Kursk" region in Russia in the past days and advanced several kilometers.

Following these attacks, the Russian army has sent additional troops and equipment, including tanks and rocket launchers, to these areas.

At least 3,000 civilians have been evacuated from Russia's border areas.

According to reports, Russia has declared a state of emergency in this region.

The Pentagon also announced that it will send $125 million worth of new weapons aid to Ukraine at the same time as the fierce fighting continues in the Kursk region.

