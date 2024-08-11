  1. Politics
Aug 11, 2024, 6:05 PM

Russian fighter jets attack Ukraine positions in Kursk

Russian fighter jets attack Ukraine positions in Kursk

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Russian Sukhoi-25 fighter jets successfully attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army in the border region of Kursk on Sunday.

The Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced the safe return of the country's fighter jets to their bases after this successful mission.

Russia has been facing Ukrainian attacks at borders for some time.

According to the report, the Ukrainian forces attacked the "Kursk" region in Russia in the past days and advanced several kilometers.

Following these attacks, the Russian army has sent additional troops and equipment, including tanks and rocket launchers, to these areas.

At least 3,000 civilians have been evacuated from Russia's border areas.

According to reports, Russia has declared a state of emergency in this region.

The Pentagon also announced that it will send $125 million worth of new weapons aid to Ukraine at the same time as the fierce fighting continues in the Kursk region.

MA/FNA1723377843383883267

News ID 219357
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News