Belarus demands Ukraine act against new airspace violations

A ministry statement, reported by TASS, said if Ukraine failed to prevent the situation from repeating, Belarus would call into question the "appropriateness" of Ukraine's diplomatic representation in Minsk, Reuters reported.

"The Belarusian side demanded that comprehensive measures be taken to rule out any such future incidents in the future which could lead to further escalation of the situation in the region," TASS quoted the ministry's press service as saying.

"It was pointed out...that if Ukraine's diplomatic representation in Belarus cannot have an effect on preventing such provocations, the Belarusian side will raise the issue of the appropriateness of its continued presence in Minsk."

Lukashenko earlier said air defense forces on Friday destroyed several of "about a dozen" Ukrainian drones after they violated Belarusian airspace in the eastern Mogilev region bordering Russia.

He said others were later destroyed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian forces had intercepted six drones in the Yaroslavl region.

MNA

