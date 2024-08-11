Pezeshkian submits list of proposed ministers to Parliament

The Iranian Parliament received the names of new Cabinet members which was proposed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The list of the proposed ministers is as follows:
Alireza Kazemi for Ministry of Education
Sattar Hashemi for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology
Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib for the Ministry of Intelligence
Abdolnaser Hemmati Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance
Seyyed Abbas Araghchi for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education
Ahmad Meydari for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare
Gholamreza Nouri Ghezelcheh for Ministry of Agriculture Jihad
Amin Hossein Rostami for Ministry of Justice
Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh for the Ministry of Defence
Farzaneh Sadegh for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development
Mohammad Atabak for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade
Hossein Simaei Sarraf for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology
Seyyed Abbas Salehi for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance
Eskandar Momeni for Ministry of Interior
Mohammad Reza Salehi Amiri for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts
Mohsen Paknejad for Ministry of Petroleum
Abbas Aliabadi for the Ministry of Energy
Ahmad Donyamali for Ministry of Sport and Youth
MP/MNA channel
Your Comment