Pezeshkian reacts to criticisms over his proposed nominees

"Dear people, you are the great capital of the government," Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X social media platform.

Wait for the cabinet to work and judge it based on its performance, Pezeshkian added.

Criticisms were raised among the nations after Pezeshkian submitted his proposed list of cabinet members to the Parliament last week.

On August 11, the Iranian Parliament received the names of new Cabinet members which was proposed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The list of the proposed ministers is as follows:

Alireza Kazemi for Ministry of Education

Sattar Hashemi for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology

Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib for the Ministry of Intelligence

Abdolnaser Hemmati Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education

Ahmad Meydari for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

Gholamreza Nouri Ghezelcheh for Ministry of Agriculture Jihad

Amin Hossein Rostami for Ministry of Justice

Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh for the Ministry of Defence

Farzaneh Sadegh for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development

Mohammad Atabak for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade

Hossein Simaei Sarraf for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology

Seyyed Abbas Salehi for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance

Eskandar Momeni for Ministry of Interior

Mohammad Reza Salehi Amiri for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts

Mohsen Paknejad for Ministry of Petroleum

Abbas Aliabadi for the Ministry of Energy

Ahmad Donyamali for the Ministry of Sport and Youth

MP/6194511