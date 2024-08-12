Illegal immigrants must leave Iran by end of year

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi stated that Iran's policy is based on the fact that illegal immigrants should leave the country by the end of the year.

He added that this policy is the will of the people of Iran to create security which must be realized.

These people have used all the facilities in our country for a long time, but now they have to leave the country, he added.

Regarding the issue of illegal immigrants, Iran’s police chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan also stated on Thursday that all illegal foreign nationals should leave Iran by the end of the year and return to their country.

