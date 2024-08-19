  1. Politics
Army Cmdr.:

Border blocking to ensure security at Iran-Afghanistan border

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – The plan of blocking the joint border with Afghanistan would ensure sustainable security along the Iranian eastern borders, an Iranian Army commander said.

Brigadier General Sirous Amanollahi, who was visiting the border-blocking project on Sunday, told IRNA correspondent that four groups of engineers are working on this strategically important national plan.   

Noting that the project has made good progress, he expressed hope that it will be finished at the anticipated time.

Iran plans to build a wall stretching for 295 km along the joint border with Afghanistan. The wall will be four-meters high and will include fences on its top.

Commander of the Ground Force of the Iranian Army Brigadier General kiumars Heidari had said late July that the project would take three years to be completed.

