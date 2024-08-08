Punishing Israel,Gaza truce among priorities

The Iranian Mission at the UN headquarters in New York issued the statement on Wednesday while responding to a question about whether Iran would reverse its plan to take revenge on Israel for its recent aggression in violation of the country's sovereignty if Hamas reached a ceasefire deal with the regime.

We have pursued two priorities at the same time: first, establishing a durable ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of the occupiers from this territory; second, punishing the aggressor for assassinating Haniyeh, preventing the recurrence of the Israeli regime's terrorist aggression, and making the Zionists regret embarking on such a trajectory, the statement said.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and the main negotiator of the Gaza ceasefire was martyred in a targeted Israeli attack on July 31 while he was on a visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian political and military officials have repeatedly stated that Iran will avenge the blood of Martyr Haniyeh at the proper time and place.

In a condolence message to the Palestinian nation, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also called it his country’s duty to take vengeance for the assassination of the Hamas leader on its soil.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our beloved guest inside our house and made us mournful, but it paved the way for a harsh punishment to be imposed on it,” noted the leader in his message on the day Haniyeh was assassinated.

In a message over Haniyeh's martyrdom, Pezeshkian also stated that " Iran will not fail to protect its territorial integrity, national sovereignty, honor and prestige, and the Zionist regime will soon see the results of its cowardly and terrorist actions".

Over a week after Haniyeh’s assassination, Hamas has now appointed Yahya al-Sinwar as its new political leader, who Israel believes organized the operation Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7.

Top Hamas officials and other Palestinian Resistance groups have praised 62-year-old Sinwar who headed the Hamas movement in Gaza ever since he was released after being illegally held for 22 years in jail by the Zionist regime.

