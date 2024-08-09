Iran to certainly take a harsh revenge on Zionist regime

Commemorating the National Journalists’ Day, the ayatollah pointed to the key role of reporters and journalists in reflecting the truths in society and emphasized that the unflinching and nonstop efforts of media circles and journalists should be taken into serious consideration.

Those reporters who move in the direction of expressing truth play a great role in the field of jihad of clarification as outlined by the Leader, the Friday prayer leader stated.

Turning to the journalists martyred in Gaza, Ayatollah Khatami said that two important issues give journalists credit; one is [trustworthiness] and the second is [truthfulness].

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ayatollah pointed to the Israeli assassination of the Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and emphasized that the Zionist enemy should not doubt that Islamic Republic of Iran will give a severe and harsh response to the heinous crime committed by the fake Zionist regime.

The US and Zionist regime are an accomplice in assassinating Hamas Leader Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, he underlined.

Tens of thousands of people have been martyred in Gaza, and the US government is complicit in all these crimes, the ayatollah highlighted.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been raging for more than ten months, has destroyed large swaths of the besieged territory. Israeli occupation forces have, particularly targeted schools, colleges, universities, and hospitals.

Nearly 40,000 people have been killed, the great majority of them women and children. Thousands more are missing or presumed to be dead under the rubble.

