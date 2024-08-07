Journalists act as fostering functioning democracy

A journalist is someone who is perpetually prepared for events or crises, large or small, to steer public opinion with their well-documented, honest, and professional reporting.

As pivotal figures in this crucial endeavor, journalists must embrace the numerous risks involved in uncovering the truth and sharing it with the public.

The influence of the written word is undeniable, and journalists wield this significant power. With such power comes great responsibility, and it is those journalists who adhere to a code of excellence and ethical standards in their work who can effect positive change in the world.

Mordad 17 in the Iranian calendar corresponding with August 7 this year has been designated as Journalist Day in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of Iranian journalist Mahmoud Saremi who was martyred along with eight members of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan on August 8, 1988.

August 8 in Iran is the day of commemoration of journalists who are always at the forefront of public awareness in various cultural, artistic, social, religious, economic, political, and sports fields.

Saremi was working over there as the bureau chief and a very active correspondent at the time of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the event happened with the support of the United States and many Western countries at that time.

He was born in Boroujerd in June 1968. Having received his diploma, participated in the national entrance exam, and was admitted to the field of geography, he immigrated to Tehran following a few semesters; he went to the battlefields for 17 months during the imposed Iran and Iraq war. Then, Mahmoud returned to the University to continue his education.

Saremi joined the IRNA in 1991 and got married in 1992 while continuing his postgraduate studies.

He was elected as the head of the IRNA office in Afghanistan in 1996. Despite the inherent risks in Afghanistan, the brave journalist covered the news stories concerning the crimes of the Taliban.

The committed journalist was eventually martyred in Mazar-i Sharif on August 8, 1998.

Marking the day by the Iranians is a tribute to a committed journalist who despite all the dangers stood until the last minute and sacrificed his life.

Journalists act as public's eyes, ears

Journalists serve as the public's eyes and ears, tasked with providing reliable information, holding authorities accountable, and nurturing a functioning democracy.

Their work is pivotal in revealing the truth, offering a platform for varied perspectives, and fostering a more informed and active society. Thus, it's vital to establish a day to recognize their exhaustive efforts toward public enlightenment.

In UNESCO's monitoring and reporting frameworks, the term 'journalist' encompasses "journalists, media workers, and social media producers engaged in journalistic activities," consistent with the IPDC Decisions on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, ratified by the IPDC Council in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022.

Journalists worldwide face peril, with some being deliberately targeted and murdered, while others perish in tragic incidents such as bomb explosions.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reported on 31 December that 120 journalists and media workers, including 11 women, were killed in 2023. In Europe, four fatalities occurred: three in Ukraine and one in Albania.

The IFJ, which published an initial list of journalists killed ahead of UN Human Rights Day on 8 December documenting 94 killings, says the latest increase is the result of additional deaths in the Gaza war as well as other killings being made known to the federation.

Today our thoughts go out to journalists’ families and our colleagues in world newsrooms who are mourning the deaths of colleagues killed for simply doing their jobs.

The deadly figures from this year illustrate how badly we need an internationally binding instrument forcing states to adopt key mechanisms to protect journalists’ safety and independence,” said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger.

This year, 68% of journalists and media workers worldwide have been killed in the Gaza conflict, the Federation records.

In the Middle East, a number of 162 journalists have been killed since the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

In the Asia-Pacific region, 12 journalists have been killed, whether in India (3), Afghanistan (2), the Philippines (2), Bangladesh (2), Pakistan (2) or China (1).

In North and South America, 10 journalists were killed in 2023. Three Mexicans, one Paraguayan, three Guatemalan, one Colombian, one Honduran, and one American.

In Africa, the IFJ deplores 8 murders in Cameroon (2), Sudan (1), Lesotho (1), Mali (1), Somalia (1), Mozambique (1), Nigeria (1) which have failed to be fully investigated to date, and one accidental killing in Rwanda.

In Europe, 3 journalists and media workers (Ukrainian fixer Bohdan Bitik, Russian journalist Rotislav Zhuravlev, and French journalist Arman Soldin) have been killed in Ukraine, and 1 media worker in Albania (bodyguard Pal Kola).

The IFJ calls on world governments to swiftly adopt an internationally binding Convention to protect journalists’ safety and independence.

A red-letter day in Iran’s national calendar

Martyr Saremi's life ended tragically, yet the date of his death, August 8, is commemorated as Journalist Day in Iran's national calendar.

Mahmoud was a valiant journalist who cherished his profession and prioritized raising community awareness above all else.

Saremi, along with other martyrs, made the ultimate sacrifice in the realm of ideas, shedding their blood to enlighten those seeking freedom about the injustices inflicted upon the downtrodden around the globe.

His final report was transmitted via IRNA as Mazar-i Sharif succumbed to the Taliban, who were poised to strike the Iranian consulate.

"Today is August 8, 1998. My name is Mahmoud Saremi. I am the correspondent for IRNA. The Taliban have taken Mazar-i Sharif. They are near the Iranian consulate. Tell me what I should do…"

And then, the phone line went dead...

