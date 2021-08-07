Iran marks anniv. of Iranians martyred in Mazar-i-Sharif

In its statement released on Sat., the Iranian ministry wrote, "Twenty-three years ago, this day, Iranian diplomats and a journalist were martyred at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, in spite of all international laws and treaties."

International sympathy with the people and government of Iran in the wake of this terrorist incident and the sympathy of the oppressed people of Afghanistan with Iran was a manifestation of the deep ties between the two nations, it added.

The ministry reiterated that the people and government of Iran, as in the past, stand by their brothers and sisters in Afghanistan and will do their best to put an end to the 40-year-old war in this country.

Re-condemning the Mazar-i-Sharif terrorists attack, the body announced that different aspects of the attack are required to be clarified and this is a definite demand of the government and people of Iran.

August 8 was designated National Reporter’s Day in Iran after Taliban militants killed Mahmoud Saremi, the correspondent of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), along with eight Iranian diplomats, in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998.

Iranians hold ceremonies throughout the country to pay tribute in the honor of the martyred journalists.

HJ/spox