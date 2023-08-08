  1. Politics
Foreign Ministry honors martyred diplomats of Mazar-i-Sharif

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 25th martyrdom anniversary of its eight diplomats and a journalist who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in 1988.

In this statement, the Iranian foreign ministry paid tribute to these martyrs while renewing its condemnation of the "unforgettable crime".

Twenty-five years ago, amid internal conflicts in Afghanistan, Taliban militants entered the city of Mazar-i-Sharif and attacked the consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran, martyring Iranian diplomats and journalists in violation of moral, humanitarian, and international obligations, the statement noted.

While condemning the tragic and unforgettable crime, the Iranian foreign ministry called for taking measures to clarify the aspects of the incident.

The widespread condemnation of this crime by the international community as well as the memorable sympathy of the people of Afghanistan made brilliant manifestations of the unity between Iranians and the people of Afghanistan and led the Islamic Republic of Iran to stand with its Afghan brothers and sisters in accordance with the interests of the two nations.

Today, Iran believes that forming a government composed of all parties and tribes of Afghanistan can pave the way for oppressed Afghanistan toward development, progress, and prosperity, the statement said.

