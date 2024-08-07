VP Aref congratulates National Journalists Day

Issuing a message on Wednesday, Aref extended felicitations to the Iranian journalists, saying that National Journalists Day is a great opportunity to appreciate the efforts of media activists.

He also commemorated the memory of martyred journalists.

Mordad 17 in the Iranian calendar corresponding with August 7 this year has been designated as Journalist Day in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of Iranian journalist Mahmoud Saremi who was martyred along with eight members of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan on August 8, 1988.

August 8 in Iran is the day of commemoration of journalists who are always at the forefront of public awareness in various cultural, artistic, social, religious, economic, political, and sports fields.

MP/