FTA between Iran-EAEU to be launched soon: TPOI deputy

Mohammad Sadeq Qannadzadeh stated that the FTA is under investigation at the Iranian Parliament and it proceeds its final stages and would be submitted to the Parliament in the very near future.

Speaking in a news conference of the event entitled “Introducing Iran Investment Opportunities”, the deputy chief of organization emphasized that the FTA between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union is under study at the Parliament and will be submitted to the Parliament in the very near future.

Once the Free Trade Agreement between Iran and member states of the union is notified, more than 87 percent of the tariffs’ code between the two sides will reduce to zero level.

Qannadzadeh went on to say that the launch of the Free Trade Agreement with neighboring Pakistan and also launch of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Sultanate of Oman have been put on the agenda.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he put the number of Iran’s commercial envoys stationed in various countries at 22, adding that the organization is dispatching 11 other envoys to the foreign countries in line with strengthening ties in the fields of trade and economy.

Qannadzadeh put the total number of Iran’s commercial envoys to foreign countries at 33.

In the first year of the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian, the number of the commercial attachés will reach 60, he added.

MNA