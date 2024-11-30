Iran, India, Uzbekistan to ease transit thru Chabahar Port

According to the Iran Ports and Maritime Organization, the third joint working group was held in Mumbai, India, in the presence of Deputy Director of Port and Economic Affairs of Chabahar Hossein Shahdadi.

The participants discussed the capacity and infrastructure of transportation and the obstacles in this field.

Presenting the necessary proposals to facilitate commercial transactions through Chabahar Port was also on the agenda of the meeting. Transportation and transit of goods from Chabahar Port were also discussed in the working group.

The 3rd joint working group was held with the participation of officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, along with ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Iran in India, and Indian diplomats.

