Iran-Oman trade exceeds $2 bn in 2022

The secretary of the Conference of “Introducing Cultural-Economic Opportunities between Iran and Oman”, said this conference, as the largest cultural and economic events in the country, will be held with the sponsorship of the public and private companies and institutions.

Introducing the economic, scientific and cultural capabilities and capacities between the two countries, exchanging information and technical know-how between the economic activists and also paving suitable ways for developing trade and economic activities between the two countries have bene cited as the main aim of organizing this conference, Mohammad Amir-Abdollahian stated.

Introducing the achievements and capabilities of the capital market, boosting economy and increasing the capacities for competing at the Foreign Exchange Market and macro investment were of the most important objectives of this conference.

This event provides a suitable and unique platform for both domestic and foreign participants, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the significance of the cultural and economic relations between Iran and Oman and added that these amicable relations started in 1971 with exporting lubricants and detergents.

The trade and economic ties between the two countries have considerably increased over the past years, he said, adding that bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat are on the upward trajectory.

This conference will be held with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran’s Embassy to Oman and Chamber of Commerce, as well as more than 100 domestic and foreign companies, experts, and economic activists of the two countries.

MNA