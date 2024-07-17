Iran's quarterly export of agricultural products up 37% yr/yr

According to Mohammad Sadegh Ghanadzadeh, the deputy head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the exports of the mentioned products also increased 19 percent in terms of weight.

Pistachios, tomatoes, watermelons, apples, and potatoes were the top exported products in the mentioned period.

The official noted that Iran’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and consequently the increase in exports to the members of the mentioned union has been the main driver of the boost in Iran’s exports.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the Islamic Republic exported 1,562,000 tons of agricultural products worth $684 million in the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20-May 20), an increase of 28 percent in value year on year.

The exports of the mentioned products also rose by 24 percent in terms of weight in the said two months.

Iran exported some 1,260,000 tons of agricultural products worth $536 million in the same period last year.

In terms of value, the main agricultural items exported in the mentioned period were apples worth $96.3 million, in-shell pistachios worth $74.1 million, watermelons worth $73.8 million, field tomatoes worth $50.3 million, and greenhouse tomatoes worth $44.7 million, the report added.

The statistics show that agricultural items accounted for about 6.66 percent of the total weight and 8.53 percent of the total value of Iran’s exports in the same period this year.

Iraq was the top destination for Iran’s agro-food products in the mentioned year importing $1.986 billion worth of the said items. The Arab neighbor accounted for 31.5 percent of the total exports of food and agricultural products from Iran.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood in second place, importing $751 million of the mentioned products, followed by Russia with $521.5 million.

The value of Iran’s total foreign trade including oil and technical engineering services reached $153.17.8 billion in the last Iranian calendar year.

