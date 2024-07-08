Bill of FTA between Iran, EAEU submitted to parliament

Accordingly, the FTA bill between Iran and EAEU and member states of the union was submitted to the Iranian Parliament for fulfilling the legal formalities.

The bill of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union is submitted to the Iranian parliament in line with strengthening amicable relations and multilateral cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union and member states of the union, creating a suitable condition for the development and facilitation of cooperation and mutual trade-economic relations and increasing the business opportunities based on the mutual trust and also facilitating the trade activities between the parties, the briefing introduction of the bill is read.

Back on May 30, Russia’s State Duma (lower house of the parliament) ratified the free trade agreement between Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members and the Islamic Republic of Iran.