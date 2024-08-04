Tehran to host petchem industry's activists from 15 countries

Foreign guests, high-ranking delegations and commercial attachés will take part in the forum from 15 countries including Uzbekistan, China, Malaysia, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, Serbia, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico, Switzerland, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Brazil.

The head of the Iranian National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Department for International Affairs said that activists of the petrochemical industry from Malaysia, China and Venezuela will address the forum.

Hossein Alimorad added that a specialized discussion panel will be held to talk about efforts for the expansion of cooperation with like-minded countries and identification of cooperation opportunities.

Introducing the capabilities and potentials of Iran’s petrochemical industry, including diversified production of petrochemicals and manufacturing of the catalysts as well as development of export of the technical and engineering services have been cited as the main goals of organizing the forum, Alimorad stated.

MA/TSN