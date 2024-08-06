Iran expects to export 34 mn ton petrochemicals by yearend

The manager of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) for Planning and Development Affairs stated that 83 million tons of petrochemicals have been predicted to be produced in the country in this period.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of 15th edition of Iran International Petrochemical Forum (IPF), Hassan Abbaszadeh pointed to Saudi Arabia as the main viral of Iran in the region and put the production volume of ammonia by Iran and Saudi Arabia at equally seven million tons.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Iran’s production of 74 million tons of the petrochemicals in 2024 and added that producing 10 million tons of methanol, 5 million tons of ammonia, seven million tons of ethylene and about eight million tons of urea is a part of these productions.

Abbasszadeh went on to add that between 60 and 61 petrochemical projects will be put into operation at the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, noting that these projects have currently enjoyed more than 50 percent progress and require about $24 billion capital for completion.

The 15th Iran International Petrochemical Forum (IPF) was held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on August 4-5, 2024 with a focus on “Clean Technology”.

MA/6187790