Iran, Cuba enjoy high potentials to boost trade-economic ties

Ahmad Firouzi pointed to the friendly and amicable relations between Tehran and Havana and emphasized that suitable ways have been paved for the export of goods and commodities to Cuba.

The background of friendship between the two countries is at an excellent level, he said, adding that Iran and Cuba have high potentials to enhance the level of their trade and economic cooperation.

These capacities should first be identified, so that Iranian companies can gain the lion’s share at the lucrative Cuban market, Firouzi underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Iran’s high export capacities to Cuba and added that Iran has defined and implemented projects in Cuba over the past years in the sectors of rail, machine manufacturing, dairy products, exporting refrigerators, correcting the power-supply network project, etc.

