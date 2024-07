Ahmad Mahdavi Abhari stated that Iran produced near 20,410,000 million tons of petrochemicals in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024).

He went on to say that $3.390 billion worth of petrochemicals were exported from the country between March 21 to June 22, 2024.

It is expected that the country’s export of petrochemicals would increase by the end of the current year (to end March 20, 2025), Mahdavi Abhari added.

MA/6179736