Exports from Markazi province up 47% in 4 months on year

Ruhollah Gholami said that 686,000 tons of commodities worth $465 million were exported from the province in the four months, also indicating 30 percent growth in terms of weight, year on year.

According to the official, the commodities were exported from Markazi province to 74 countries around the world during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, the country exported $17.5 billion non-oil goods, registering an 8.0 percent growth, year on year.

Mohammad Rezvanifar put the total value of the country’s non-oil trade in the mentioned four months at $36 billion, IRIB reported.

According to the official, Iran imported $18.5 billion worth of non-oil products, about 6.0 percent less than the figure for the previous year’s corresponding period.

The country’s trade balance was $1.0 billion negative in the mentioned four months, indicating a significant decline compared to the previous year’s same period.

In the first four months of the previous Iranian year, the country’s exports of non-oil goods stood at nearly $16 billion, while the imports during this period were about $19.5 billion. The trade balance of the country was negative $2.5 billion during this period.

