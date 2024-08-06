Iran transits 16 tons of goods via road, rail: Roads min.

Deputy Head of Iran’s Roads and Urban Development for Transportation Affairs Kamal Hadianfar said that 14.750 million tons of goods were transited from the country via road while 1.590 million tons of goods were transited through the rail.

Speaking in the first session of the specialized commission of National Transit and Logistics Headquarters, he emphasized that the transit of 16 million tons of goods in the country via rail and road is a new record in the country.

Hadianfar put the length of the rail network in the country at 15,000 km, stressing that effective steps should be taken in line with expanding the rail transit in the country.

MA/IRN85560374