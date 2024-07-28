Iran’s non-oil exports rise over $1.3 bn in 4 months: spox

Iran exported $17.5 billion worth of non-oil goods from March 21 to July 22, 2024, showing an 8.3 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Spokesman of Trade Promotion and International Relations Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade Rouhollah Latifi stated.

The Iranian economic official said that the country exported $3.173 billion worth of non-oil goods in the first month of Farvardin in the Iranian calendar (March 21 to May 22, 2024).

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the country exported $4 billion worth of non-oil goods from June 21 to July 22, registering a 11.5 percent up compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Latifi emphasized.

It is expected that the country would witness the growing trend in export of non-oil commodities in the upcoming months, he added.

