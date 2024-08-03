Terrorist attack leaves 20 killed in Somalian capital

News sources reported that dozens of civilians were killed in a suicide attack near a restaurant in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

As a result of a suicide attack on Friday night, 20 civilians were killed.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al-Shabaab was formed in Somalia in 2004. By 2010, the group had established control over vast territories, but it had to withdraw from Mogadishu in the summer of 2011 and launch a guerilla war against the country’s government and its allies. In February 2012, an al-Shabaab leader announced joining Al Qaeda.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIL terror groups.

MNA/6184180