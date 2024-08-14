Al-Shabaab terrorists attack Somalian Army base

The al-Shabaab terrorist elements targeted a Somalian Army base in the Balad District located in the southern country.

According to the reports, at the beginning of this attack, Al-Shabaab terrorists made several explosions and then directly engaged in a conflict with the forces of the Somalian army.

Local media reported that the attack of al-Shabaab terrorists has resulted in casualties, but the amount of these casualties has not yet been estimated.

Al-Shabaab was formed in Somalia in 2004. By 2010, the group had established control over vast territories, but it had to withdraw from Mogadishu in the summer of 2011 and launch a guerilla war against the country’s government and its allies. In February 2012, an al-Shabaab leader announced joining Al Qaeda.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIL terror groups.

