Israel terrorist act threat to regional , Intl. stability

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said that the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in assasinating Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran is a violation of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its national sovereignty, adding that the act is also a threat to regional and international peace and stability.

Bagheri made the remarks on Thursday in a phone conversation with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, two days after the Zionist regime assasinated Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Tehran.

Further in the conversation, he referred to an extraordinary session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that was held at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday while condemning the actions of the United States and European countries in preventing the UNSC from condemning the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Acting mnister further emphasized the need for holding an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran to condemn and confront the criminal actions of the Zionist regime.

Guterres, for his part, reiterated that he had condemned the two attacks earlier this week of the Zionist regime in south Beirut and in Tehran in a previous statement while pointing out that according to international law, the Islamic Republic of Iran has a right to legitimate defense and self-defense against any act that risks its security and violates its territorial integrity.

The UN chief also expressed concern about the possibility of a large-scale war in Lebanon.

At the end of the conversation, Bagheri emphasized that the international community should put pressure on the Zionist regime to prevent it from continuing its crimes in Gaza in order to save the oppressed people of the narrow strip of land from the attrocities of the criminal gang ruling in Tel Aviv.