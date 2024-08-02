Algeria backs Iran for OIC meeting to counter Israeli crimes

Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf exchanged their views regarding the consequences of the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in assassinating Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran’s top diplomat thanked the participation of the vice chairman of People’s National Assembly of Algeria in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing that the Zionist regime, with assassinating Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has crossed the red line.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will undoubtedly use its inherent and legitimate right to punish the criminal Zionists, Bagheri Kani added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s caretaker foreign minister hailed Algeria’s support for Iran’s initiative in holding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to investigate into the criminal act committed by the Zionist regime in assassinating Hamas chief.

Algerian foreign minister, for his part, backed Iran’s initiative for holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to counter the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime.

He also emphasized the position of the government and people of Algeria in decisive condemnation of the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime in assassinating Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

MA/6183576