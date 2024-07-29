Iran ready to enhance ties with France based on mutual trust

In the telephone conversation, the President of France Emmanuel Macron congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's elections and welcomed the new Iranian president's approach of focusing on engagement and balance in foreign policy. He further expressed hope that Iran's relations with France and other European countries will improve in the new era more than in the past.

Pezeshkian, for his part, pointed to the long-standing political and cultural relations between Iran and France and said that those ties could lay the ground for the development of diplomatic interactions between the two countries. He also announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to improve relations with France based on honesty and mutual trust.

In the one-hour phone conversation, the presidents of Iran and France discussed various issues and topics, including negotiations to lift anti-Iran sanctions, the war in Ukraine, and the latest situation and developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

Declaring the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue JCPOA-related negotiations on the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions within the agreed framework, Pezeshkian stressed that Tehran expects other parties to live up to all their commitments and to cease pressure and oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Later, Pezeshkian warned that the Israeli regime's attack on Lebanon could backfire and have severe consequences for the Zionists themselves.

The Iranian president further referred to the Zionist regime's war on Gaza Strip and said that, "By occupying Palestine for more than 75 years, the Zionists have not stopped committing any crime against the Palestinians and have violated all international rules and laws."

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not spare any efforts to help resolve the crisis in Gaza as well as establish peace and stability in the region, Pezeshkian expressed hope that other countries will live up to their responsibility towards the oppressed people of Gaza.

