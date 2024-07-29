  1. Politics
Syrian PM Arnous arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous at the head of a delegation arrived in Tehran on Monday for President Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony on Tuesday and for holding talks with Iranian officials.

Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Tehran on Monday. 

The Syrian delegation is supposed to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the president of Iran on Tuesday. 

More than 70 foreign delegations, including presidents, vice-presidents. prime ministers, parliament speakers from different countries as well as 600 domestic and international journalists will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian which will be held at the country’s parliament on Tuesday July 30.

