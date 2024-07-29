Tehran, Pretoria have high potentials to enhance mutual ties

Iran’s President Pezeshkian made the remarks in his meeting with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Ozzy Lamola, who has traveled to Iran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian thanked the congratulatory message of South African president sent for him on winning Iran’s presidential election and said, “I deem it necessary to hail the friendly and political stance of South Africa, the effective measures taken by the South African government in providing suitable condition for Iran’s membership in the BRICS group of the emerging economies.”

Emphasizing the significance of the strengthening relations between Tehran and Pretoria in bilateral fields and also the international cooperation within the framework of BRICS, Pezeshkian added, “Given the diversified potentials, it is hoped that the trade and economic relations between the two countries will fourish more than ever.”

Pezeshkian appreciated the constructive position of South Africa in defending the oppressed people of Palestine and added that the Apartheid regime of Israel has spared no effort in committing crimes towards the oppressed Palestinians while false advocates of human rights have adopted silence against such crimes.

The visiting South African minister, for his part, pointed to the 30-year history of the diplomatic relations between Iran and South Africa and expressed hope that the cooperation between Iran and South Africa would be further expanded in all fields, especially in the fields of trade and economy.

