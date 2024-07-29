Bagheri meets with visiting foreign officials in Tehran

Ali Bagheri Kani, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met and consulted with the heads of high-level political delegations and foreign guests who are visiting Tehran for the swearing-in ceremony of Massoud Pezeshkian, the 9th President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will take place on Tuesday after at the Iranian parliament.

Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara was received for a meeting by the acting Iranian foreign minister on Monday morning at he foreign ministry's compound.

Prior to the meeting with Gambian foreign minister, Bagheri had met with Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Elio Rodríguez Perdomo.

The caretaker Iranian foreign minister is slated to hold meetings with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Eritrea and Tanzania and the deputy prime minister of Lebanon who will arrive in Tehran for President Pezeshkian's inauguration.

KI/IRN85551950