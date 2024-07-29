US's Blinken reacts to Maduro's election win in Venezuela

Speaking in Tokyo on Monday shortly after the announcement was made, Blinken said the US was concerned that the result reflected neither the will nor the votes of the Venezuelan people, ABC reports.

He called for election officials to publish the full results transparently and immediately and said the US and the international community would respond accordingly.

“We have seen the announcement just a short while ago by the Venezuelan Electoral Commission," he said. "We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.”

“It’s critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently that the electoral authorities immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay and that the electoral authorities publish the tabulation of votes. The international community is watching this very closely and will respond accordingly," Blinken said.

Nicolas Maduro, 61, is declared the winner in Venezuela’s presidential election by the electoral authority.

The people of Venezuela extended Maduro's presidency for the third time and for another 6 years.

Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council, says Maduro secured 51 percent of the vote, overcoming opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who garnered 44%.

He said the results were based on 80 percent of voting stations, marking an irreversible trend.

Venezuela's presidential election was held on Sunday, with 10 candidates from various political parties and currents in Venezuela competing for the presidency.

MNA/PR