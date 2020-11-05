Maduro slams US’ giving democracy lessons to world

“We do not interfere in the internal affairs of the United States … and we hate it when they pretend to give lessons in democracy to the world,” Maduro said in a televised speech, Anadolu reported.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro criticized the delay in the US election vote count Wednesday while implying that unlike US President Donald Trump, he will accept the results of Dec. 6 parliamentary elections regardless of the outcome.

“The electoral results are given on the very night of the elections in an exact manner” and referred to the campaign for next month's parliamentary elections which began Tuesday as he looks to take back control of the National Assembly.

“Yesterday, the electoral campaign in Venezuela began. It is a demonstration of how in a civilized manner, in peace, we have a proven, transparent electoral system,” he said.

Maduro noted that he will recognize the results of the Dec. 6 election "whoever wins” after referring to Trump’s attempt to cast doubt on the results of Tuesday’s US presidential election.

MAH/AA