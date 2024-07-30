Venezuela recalls diplomats from seven countries

"The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has decided to recall all members of its diplomatic missions in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay due to a heinous precedent, which is an attack on our sovereignty, and also demands that these countries’ governments recall their diplomats from Venezuela," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry slammed those countries' statements about Venezuela’s presidential election as interference in the nation’s domestic affairs. "The Venezuelan government reserves the right to take political and legal measures to guarantee protection of the right to self-determination. The Venezuelan government will resist any activities threatening peaceful co-existence," the ministry added.

Venezuela held its presidential election on July 28. According to the National Electoral Council, with 80% of ballots counted, incumbent head of state Maduro received 51.2% of the vote. His main opponent Edmundo Gonzalez, who represented far-right parties, garnered 44.2%.

MP/PR