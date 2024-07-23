"Netanyahu is afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew media

Netanyahu did not want to react to the Yemeni drone attack on Tel Aviv, but he had to do so because Yemen's operation was considered a strategic attack against the economic, financial and technological center of the Zionist regime, according to the source, according to Almayadeen.

This comes as 2 nights ago, the Israeli media reported that the air forces of the Zionist regime were on high alert for fear of the reaction of the Yemeni forces.

Along with the readiness of the Israeli air force, the naval force of this regime was also on alert.

Yemen's Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi delivered a speech on Sunday after deadly Israeli airstrikes on Hudaydah port city in the west of Yemen.

Speaking in a televised speech on Sunday after the Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on Hudaydah port city, Ansarullah movement leader al-Houthi said that "Israeli aggression was aimed at Yemen’s economy."

"Israel sought to portray strikes as 'great achievement'" he said, adding that "the US, UK failed to stop or even diminish Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations."

"Yemen will move to a new level of anti-Israeli operations as long as the Gaza genocide continues," he further declared.

Houthi went on to say that "The Yemeni drone attack on Tel Aviv 'major psychological blow' to Israel."

"Drone used in the attack on Tel Aviv was made and launched by Yemeni forces," he highlighted.

Houthi went on to stress that, "Yemen will not back down from stance in support of Palestinians."

"Yemen more capable than ever to deal blows to Israel," stressed the Yemeni leader.

"The usurping Israelis should be fearful and more concerned than ever," he said, adding that "The Zionists also should know that their foolish leaders have brought them closer to growing dangers."

