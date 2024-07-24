37 US congresspersons boycott Israeli PM Netanyahu's visit

At least 300 protestors of Netanyahu's visit to the US Congress were arrested this morning, and the number of American lawmakers who have boycotted the Israeli Prime Minister's speech has increased.

Netanyahu's visit to the United States came in a situation where the Zionist regime's genocide against the people of Gaza still continues, and this issue has caused unprecedented protests against this regime in different regions of the United States.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has created a humanitarian catastrophe,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told CNN last month. “I’m not going.”

“No, Netanyahu should not be welcomed into the US Congress,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday on social media.

“On the contrary, his policies in Gaza and the West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned,” Huffpost.com reported.

Here’s a running list of all the lawmakers who have publicly said they won’t be at Netanyahu’s address to Congress. In the Senate: 1. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) 2. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) 3. Sen. Bernie Sanders 4. Sen. Chris Van Hollen 5. Sen. Brian Schatz 6. Sen. Jeff Merkley 7. Sen. Dick Durbin 8. Sen. Tim Kaine 9. Sen. Peter Welch and in the House: 1. Rep. Don Beyer, 2- Rep. Greg Casar, 3- Rep. Jim Clyburn, 4- Rep. Lloyd Doggett, 5- Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, 6- Rep. Hank Johnson, 7- Rep. Stephen Lynch, 8- Rep. Jan Schakowsky, 9- Rep. Nydia Velázquez, 10- Rep. Mark Takano.

