Bolstered Tehran-Riyadh ties to boost Muslims’ might

During the phone call, the Saudi Arabian crown prince termed the development of cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh, as two important and influential countries in the region, ‘essential’, adding that effective measures have recently been taken for the expansion of mutual cooperation in the international arenas.

The two countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia have ample potential and capabilities to develop their relations in various areas especially in the cultural, trade and investment fields, he said, voicing hope that the two countries will witness a bright future during the new Iranian government.

“I am sure that the development of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be in interest of the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine,” the Saudi crown prince added.

Earlier in the day, the local media in Saudi Arabia reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Iran's president-elect, Massoud Pezeshkian by phone on his victory in recent elections in Iran.

During the telephone call, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia expressed happiness with strengthening relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in various fields and stressed the need to bolster the relations as much as possible.

Iran's president-elect for his part, expressed his gratitude to the Saudi crown prince for the message of congratulations on his victory in the recent presidential elections in Iran.

