Iran to pursue enhancing Qatar ties with seriousness

Masoud Pezeshkian made the comments in a phone call with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday.

"The relations between Iran and Qatar are historical, strong and always moving forward, and I hope that we can continue and accelerate the progress of bilateral cooperation through cooperation," the Emir said.

Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani further said that the remarks uttered by the Iranian president-elect previously carry a message of friendship and peace for all the countries of the region, expressing hope that "by deepening bilateral cooperation, we will take effective steps towards solving the problems in the region and the world, especially helping the oppressed people of Palestine."

Pezeshkian, for his part, thanked the Emir of Qatar for the congratulatory message on his victory in Iran's elections and emphasized his upcoming government's determination to develop relations with the neighboring country.

"Cooperation between Iran and Qatar comes with many mutual benefits for both sides, and the path to enhancing the level of ties will be followed with seriousness," he added.

Referring to the shared views and close stances between Tehran and Doha, the Iranian president-elect added that, "We both believe that negotiation and responsibility are the only successful ways to expand cooperation to strengthen regional stability and progress."

Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for the wise and principled stances adopted by the Qatari government in supporting the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

