Pezeshkian, Malaysian PM deplore Israeli genocidal war

Pezeshkian held a phone call with Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday evening.

“We stress the need to continue and enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields considering all potential, and we will make efforts to remove any barriers to the development of ties”, Pezeshkian said in the conversation, describing Tehran-Kuala Lumpur relations as close, friendly and influential.

He also appreciated Malaysia for its firm stance in condemning the Israeli regime’s brutal attacks against Palestinians in Gaza.

Anwar Ibrahim said on his part that his country attaches great importance to developing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and is interested in boosting relations in different fields including agriculture, industry, trade and tourism, among others.

The Malaysian PM took to Facebook after the conversation with Pezeshkian and said that ""Our discussion also covered the ongoing commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral relations, investments, and trade between Malaysia and Iran, as well as exploring further cooperation in various promising areas."

Anwar Ibrahim further said in its Facebook post "I also commended Iran's unwavering support for justice for the Palestinian people and its opposition to the injustices and genocide committed by the Zionist regime."

According to the local media in Malaysia, towards the end of their conversation, the Prime Minister invited Pezeshkian to visit Malaysia at his earliest convenience, while Pezeshkian reciprocated by inviting him to Iran to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

MNA