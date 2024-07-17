Iran stresses coop. with Uzbekistan to implement agreements

In the phone call on Wednesday, Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is ready to facilitate Uzbekistan's trade relations with other countries through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Iran attaches great importance to its relations with the Central Asian countries including the Republic of Uzbekistan, he said, adding that the two countries inked various agreements during the administration of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the two countries will take effective steps for the complete implementation of the agreements in the new Iranian government.

The president of the Republic of Uzbekistan, for his part, noted that Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan have taken effective measures to enhance the bilateral relations and have defined significant objectives in that regard.

It is hoped that these objectives will be materialized during the new Iranian government, Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated.

He referred to his interest of Uzbekistan in developing cooperation with Iran, especially in the trade and economic areas, stressing that his country is ready to hold Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission with the aim of facilitating the trade activities of the private sector between the two countries.

