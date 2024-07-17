  1. Politics
Jul 17, 2024, 4:01 PM

Saudi Crown Prince congrats Iran president-elect Pezeshkian

Saudi Crown Prince congrats Iran president-elect Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Local media in Saudi Arabia have reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Iran's president-elect, Massoud Pezeshkian by phone on his victory in recent elections in Iran on Wednesday.

According to the official news agency of Saudi Arabia, during the telephone conversation, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia expressed his satisfaction with the strengthening of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in various fields, stressing the need to strengthen the relations as much as possible.

Iran's president-elect for his part, expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Crown Prince for the message of congratulations on his victory in the recent presidential elections in Iran. 

MNA

News ID 217963

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News